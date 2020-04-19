So sorry to hear of Jeffs passing. We became friends in addition to work mates in the years he worked for Tanner Supply. He was a very unique individual with interesting views on everything. Thats what made him special. He often spoke of you Elsa and his love for you was without question. Russ, I share your loss as well. I have lost two brothers and I know its as a part of you is now missing. Ive lived long enough to learn that when you get to this stage of life how many material things you have or how much money youve made no longer seems important. What is important is the very special people you meet and the enrichment they bring ti your life. Jeff was certainly of that number. My deepest sympathy to all

John Spillis

Friend