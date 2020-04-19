Jeffrey D. Stafford
1957 - 2020
Jeffrey D. Stafford Jeffrey D. Stafford of Waterville, OH, passed away after a long illness at Hospice of Perrysburg on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Jeff was born on October 9, 1957 to Donald and Ruth (Holloway) Stafford. He lived in Monclova and graduated from Anthony Wayne High School. He joined the Air Force and served four years with them, much of it at Langley AFB, Virginia. After discharge Jeff returned to the Monclova area and worked at The Lion Store. They sent him to Root Department Store in Terre Haute, Indiana. His next stop was McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach, California. He later returned to the Monclova, Ohio area and worked at Stafford Building Products. Jeff and Elsa King were married in 1994 and lived in the Waterville area. Surviving are his wife, Elsa; mother, Ruth Stafford; brother, Russ Stafford; and stepsons, Tim, Tom, and Randy King. A private burial will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Waterville, OH. To leave an online memory for Jeff's family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
So sorry to hear of Jeffs passing. We became friends in addition to work mates in the years he worked for Tanner Supply. He was a very unique individual with interesting views on everything. Thats what made him special. He often spoke of you Elsa and his love for you was without question. Russ, I share your loss as well. I have lost two brothers and I know its as a part of you is now missing. Ive lived long enough to learn that when you get to this stage of life how many material things you have or how much money youve made no longer seems important. What is important is the very special people you meet and the enrichment they bring ti your life. Jeff was certainly of that number. My deepest sympathy to all
John Spillis
Friend
