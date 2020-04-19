Jeffrey D. Stafford Jeffrey D. Stafford of Waterville, OH, passed away after a long illness at Hospice of Perrysburg on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Jeff was born on October 9, 1957 to Donald and Ruth (Holloway) Stafford. He lived in Monclova and graduated from Anthony Wayne High School. He joined the Air Force and served four years with them, much of it at Langley AFB, Virginia. After discharge Jeff returned to the Monclova area and worked at The Lion Store. They sent him to Root Department Store in Terre Haute, Indiana. His next stop was McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Company in Long Beach, California. He later returned to the Monclova, Ohio area and worked at Stafford Building Products. Jeff and Elsa King were married in 1994 and lived in the Waterville area. Surviving are his wife, Elsa; mother, Ruth Stafford; brother, Russ Stafford; and stepsons, Tim, Tom, and Randy King. A private burial will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Waterville, OH. To leave an online memory for Jeff's family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.