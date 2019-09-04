Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey David Long


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey David Long Obituary
Jeffrey David Long

Jeffrey David Long, 87, of Toledo, OH passed away on September 1, 2019 under the care of ProMedica Hospice. He was born in Dearborn, MI on April 17, 1932 to Gordon and Rose (Newstrom) Long and moved to Sylvania, OH when his father purchased the Sylvania Sentinel. Jeffrey graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in 1950 and was a proud graduate of The University of Toledo with degrees in Industrial Science and Business Administration. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Peterson Rcw Associates from 1959 until 1979 and then for Owens-Illinois in the Glass Container Division, retiring in 1994. Jeffrey was a member of the University of Toledo Alumni Association, The Rocket Club, Toledo Roadrunners, Team Toledo Triathlon Club and played the clarinet in the Joe La Coney Band and the Senior Class Band at the Sylvania Senior Center.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James.

Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Ravine Cemetery in Sylvania, OH.

Memorials may be given to The University of Toledo Foundation.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now