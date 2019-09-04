|
Jeffrey David Long
Jeffrey David Long, 87, of Toledo, OH passed away on September 1, 2019 under the care of ProMedica Hospice. He was born in Dearborn, MI on April 17, 1932 to Gordon and Rose (Newstrom) Long and moved to Sylvania, OH when his father purchased the Sylvania Sentinel. Jeffrey graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in 1950 and was a proud graduate of The University of Toledo with degrees in Industrial Science and Business Administration. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Peterson Rcw Associates from 1959 until 1979 and then for Owens-Illinois in the Glass Container Division, retiring in 1994. Jeffrey was a member of the University of Toledo Alumni Association, The Rocket Club, Toledo Roadrunners, Team Toledo Triathlon Club and played the clarinet in the Joe La Coney Band and the Senior Class Band at the Sylvania Senior Center.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James.
Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Ravine Cemetery in Sylvania, OH.
Memorials may be given to The University of Toledo Foundation.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019