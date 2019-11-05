|
Jeffrey E. Simenski
Jeffrey Edward Simenski, age 59 of Monclova passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 7, 1960 in Oregon, Ohio to Edward and Rosalie (Kovach) Simenski. Jeff was a graduate of Rossford High School. He was the owner and President of Presige Store Interiors for 35 years where he worked alongside his son for the past 18 years. He was a member of the Local 1359 Millwright Union where he served as steward from 1978-85 and also a member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited and the Bay View Yacht Club. He was an avid Ohio State fan, enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, and most of all hosting family functions including cookouts. He was a very generous man in all areas of his life and was a very devoted father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children, Brandon (Debbie) Simenski and Ashley (Mike) Katz; grandchildren, Zoey and Skylar Katz and Aidan Simenski; sister, Janice (Ray) Kahl and mother of his children, Lynn Simenski. Also surviving are nieces, Lisa (Kevin) McGlumphy and Laura (Dan) Borucki.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dana Cancer Center for Pancreatic Research. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019