Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey H. Wagner


1961 - 2019
Jeffrey H. Wagner Obituary
Jeffrey H. Wagner

Jeffrey Howard Wagner, 58, of Georgetown, KY, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born on May 25, 1961, in Oregon, OH, to Roland and Barbara Wagner. He received his degree in electrical engineering from The University of Toledo and had worked for Pilkington for about 30 years. Through his work, he travelled around the world and enjoyed the food of Italy, the drinks of Germany, and the countryside of China. He loved to bike, especially on the beautiful backroads of central Kentucky. He loved rock music, particularly the bands Rush and Kansas.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Ashley, Mike, Connor, and Anna; grandson, Dominic; sisters, Vicki Laurell (Mike), and Wendy Lewis; brother, Gary (Lori); father, Roland; and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; and his brother-in-law, Ken Lewis.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 12 noon-4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service held at 4:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown Cancer Center Colors of Cancer 5K, Georgetown, KY.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
