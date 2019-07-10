|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Hosley
Jeff Hosley, 63, of Curtice, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born on December 11, 1955 in Curtice, Ohio to Joyce and Delmont Hosley. Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Clay High School. He drove dump truck, worked on CSX Railroad as a conductor, where he retired from. Jeff enjoyed playing card games, being with family he dearly loved, and yard work.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Joyce Hosley; brother, Raymond Lee (Marty) Hosley; and, Karen Hosley, who was like a sister to him. He leaves nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, whom he dearly loved. He will be missed by all.
A memorial celebrating Jeff's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church at Starr and Stadium, in Oregon at 12:00 p.m. for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider Christ United Methodist Church or the Jerusalem Township Fire Department.
Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019