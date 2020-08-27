Jeffrey J. JohnsonJuly 11, 1954 - August 24, 2020Jeffrey J. Johnson, age 66, of Toledo, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 11, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Dale and Nola (Hoffman) Johnson. Jeff graduated from Whitmer High School, Class of 1972. He was employed with Shrader Tire and Oil, retiring from there after 17 years.Everyone would agree that Jeff was a devoted family man. The time spent together laughing, celebrating special times and creating memories with family was the most important part of his life. Holidays were always spent together and Jeff was never one to skip a fun tradition with his kids and grandkidsJeff was an avid fisherman, enjoying hours on Lake Erie, the Maumee River and lakes in the Irish Hills. Family vacations will be remembered for being filled with love and laughter. Just recently one of his last wishes was to gather his family for a special vacation at Big Wolf Lake where cherished memories were made.Jeff always enjoyed a "friendly" game of Washer Toss.. So many will remember losing to him and his impeccable aim. One of his favorite past times with his wife was scratching lottery tickets. His constant luck was the envy of those closest to him.When it came to sports, Jeff was a dedicated fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, something that kept family gatherings exciting on game-day, as his wife Netter is just as big a fan of the Michigan Wolverines.In addition to his father, Jeff was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Annette "Netter" (Kruzynski) Johnson; children, Jeremy (Kathy) Johnson, Cassie (Steve) Mynihan & Jacklin (Lee) Yeager; grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Nolan, Finlay, Caxton, Gabby & Emersyn; mother, Nola Johnson; and sister, Tammy (Ken) Robinson. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.The family will receive guests, Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, NW Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, OH (419-473-0300) followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice in Jeff's memory.The Johnson Family would also like to thank Nancy Gillmore, Kelly Macy and the entire Promedica Hospice Family for the loving care and support they provided through this difficult time.To leave a special message for Jeff's Family, please visit