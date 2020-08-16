1/1
Jeffrey Laurence Duncan
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Laurence Duncan

Jeffrey Laurence Duncan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020, with his partner of 22 years, Jeff Graczyk, by his side. He was 57 years old. The son of Sally and Onard Duncan, Jeffrey was born in Toledo on December 29, 1962. He graduated from Maumee High School in 1981. Jeffrey attended Al Stevens Cosmetology School in Miami, Florida. He went on to have a successful career and owned his own salon "Jeffrey Laurence Hair Design" in Toledo for eight years. During this time Jeffrey was also the Regional Education Director for Toni & Guy. He loved cooking, traveling and spending time with his treasured dogs, Diamante, Rio and Davi.

Jeffrey is survived by Jeff Graczyk; his beloved aunt, Vivian Liebnau; his cousins, Christine Benham, Brett, Lindsey and Emily Krewson and Rachel Benham; along with his partner's family, Linda, Kevin, April, Robert Joe and Makenna Graczyk. The family will always be grateful to his closest friends, Lori Hill-Zhanai, Peggy Lindsley, and Shari Wirick. He was preceded in death by his mother, best friend, and confidant, Sally Barrett Duncan. Also preceding him are father, Onard Duncan; uncle Al Liebnau; beloved cousin, Karen Krewson, and his grandparents.

Jeffrey donated his body to science. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, local pet rescue, or to the charity of the donor's choice. A virtual celebration of Jeffrey's life will take place at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved