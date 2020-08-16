Jeffrey Laurence Duncan
Jeffrey Laurence Duncan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020, with his partner of 22 years, Jeff Graczyk, by his side. He was 57 years old. The son of Sally and Onard Duncan, Jeffrey was born in Toledo on December 29, 1962. He graduated from Maumee High School in 1981. Jeffrey attended Al Stevens Cosmetology School in Miami, Florida. He went on to have a successful career and owned his own salon "Jeffrey Laurence Hair Design" in Toledo for eight years. During this time Jeffrey was also the Regional Education Director for Toni & Guy. He loved cooking, traveling and spending time with his treasured dogs, Diamante, Rio and Davi.
Jeffrey is survived by Jeff Graczyk; his beloved aunt, Vivian Liebnau; his cousins, Christine Benham, Brett, Lindsey and Emily Krewson and Rachel Benham; along with his partner's family, Linda, Kevin, April, Robert Joe and Makenna Graczyk. The family will always be grateful to his closest friends, Lori Hill-Zhanai, Peggy Lindsley, and Shari Wirick. He was preceded in death by his mother, best friend, and confidant, Sally Barrett Duncan. Also preceding him are father, Onard Duncan; uncle Al Liebnau; beloved cousin, Karen Krewson, and his grandparents.
Jeffrey donated his body to science. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, local pet rescue, or to the charity of the donor's choice
. A virtual celebration of Jeffrey's life will take place at a later date.