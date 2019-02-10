Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lipscomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lipscomb


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Lipscomb Obituary
Jeffrey Lipscomb

Jeffrey Todd Lipscomb went to be with Heavenly Father on February 5, 2019 at the age of 57 from complications of the flu and pneumonia. He was born June 2, 1961 in Toledo to James and Donna (Vess) Lipscomb. Jeff was a 1979 graduate of Whitmer High School where he played hockey. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Rams fan and an excellent carpenter who taught his son in laws many things.

If you knew Jeff you know he'd give you the shirt off his back and was the life of the party, always joking so he could make people happy. He had an amazing comfort knowing he was going to Heaven one day and he will be a great guardian angel. He lived his life to the fullest no matter what he was doing.

Jeff leaves behind his wife, Jessica; ex-wife and friend, Michaelann; children, Desiree (Chris), Ashley (Adam); stepchildren, Courtney, Ashley and Jacob; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Caleb, Jalen, Trinity, Kenzie and Kylei; and too many friends to name. He will be greatly missed by all but we find comfort in knowing he reunited with his parents and younger sister, Cindy, in Heaven.

Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Sunday from 3 – 8 PM where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 AM followed by interment at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries