In Loving Memory of…
Jeffrey Lynn Jervis, Jr.
5/15/72 - 8/17/18
Life has not been the same since you left us, leaving a void in our lives one year ago Jeff. Your memories are treasures in our hearts and time will never erase your presence.
You had a way about you; you were very charming and generous, always ready with a wise cracking joke and comeback. Your loyalty for OSU was unmeasurable along with your love for fishing. You were always there when help was needed or to lend an ear. There is not a day when you are not thought of or moment that you are not deeply missed.
You were a loving son, devoted father, amazing brother and kind hearted to family and friends, for all of these reasons and many more, this is why we will continue to always love you!
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Aug. 17, 2019