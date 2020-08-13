1/
Jeffrey Michael Ramirez
1964 - 2020
Jeffrey Michael Ramirez

Jeffrey Michael Ramirez passed unexpectedly at the age of 56 on Sunday, August 9th, 2020. He was born April 12, 1964 in Toledo, OH. He was a son, brother, father, and friend that was loved by many. He had a love for the outdoors and spent many hours cycling with his dog, Oliver. He was a cyclist, loved dirt bikes, a motorcycle enthusiast, and previously enjoyed participating in Warrior Dash and the Mud Run.

He leaves behind children, Rachel Sanchez (Mike), William Ramirez, and Zoe Ramirez; grandchildren, Michael Sanchez, Jr., Melina Sanchez, Emma Ramirez, and Sophia Ramirez; sisters, Coleena Ali, Danita Butts, and Eudondra Butts; and a host of other friends and relatives including Cindy Ramirez. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jesusa and Preciliano Ramirez; mother, Beatrice Butts and stepfather, Arthur W. Butts, Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Road., Toledo, OH. Interment will be private.

You are gone but not forgotten and will forever be loved.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
