Jeffrey Nordholt Tolford Sr.
Jeffrey "The Hawk" Nordholt Tolford Sr. of Powell, OH, passed away on September 20th, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was a loving husband to his wife of 46 years Patricia (Berkebile) Tolford, and father to their three children Jeff II, Kendra and David. Jeff was born on September 22, 1948 to G. Kay Tolford Jr. and Betty (Nordholt) Tolford in Swanton, OH. He was a 1966 graduate of Swanton High School and attended Manlius Pebble Hill in Manlius, NY. After high school Jeff competed for Defiance College as a member of their golf team and later served honorably in the Army National Guard for 6 years. A 45 year member of The American Legion of Swanton Post 479; Jeff retired as a Strategic Account Manager with Adrian Steel.
Family was always first and Jeff would do anything for anyone. He always went out of his way to make time for his family. No matter where he was or what he was doing, if his soulmate was with him, he was right where he wanted to be. Jeff will be deeply missed. His smile was contagious and brought joy to anyone he met. He loved watching his children and grandchildren grow and participate in any activity while still finding time to compete and play golf with his friends. A 2-time club champion of Valleywood Golf Club and Hillcrest Golf Club; One-time champion of Findlay Country Club and Lenawee Country Club, coupled with 3 hole-in-one's highlight a lifetime of personal achievement and love of the game.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Berkebile) Tolford; children, Jeff Nordholt Tolford II (Jennifer), Kendra Kay Tolford, David Timothy Tolford (Amanda); six grandchildren, Kayla, Tony, Trent, JD, Allie, and Patrick; and siblings, John, Joan Abrams, Steve (Cindy), Tom (Pam); in-laws, Janice and Dave Biehl and Polly Berkebilel and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, G.Kay Tolford Jr., Ann Elizabeth (Betty) Nordholt; brother, George Kay Tolford III; and brother-in-law, Ron Berkebile.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's memory to the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 3rd, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 1819 Bean-Oller Rd., Delaware, OH 43015. To leave a message for the family and further details visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
