Jeffrey P. Gurecky of Maumee passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home in Maumee, Ohio.



He was born on November 28, 1950 to the late John P. and June C. Gurecky. Jeff was a 1969 graduate of Maumee High School. He graduated from Alpena Community College in 1973 with an associate degree in fisheries biology.



Jeff retired as a bench jeweler from Jared Jewelers in 2015 having spent most of his adult life working in the jewelry industry in Toledo. Jeff lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico in the late 1970's where he began his life-long love of working with gem stones. When he returned to Toledo, he learned how to facet semi-precious stones and became a highly skilled gem faceter. In fact, one of his stones, a 91.93 ct Ametrine, was acquired with the Tiffany & Co. Foundation endowment and is in the Smithsonian Institution.



When the weather turned warm, Jeff turned to his other love--fishing. On nice days, Jeff could be found with his fishing pole and a cup of coffee fishing in his favorite spots on the Maumee River.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marcia S. Gurecky and nephew, Jacob P. Gurecky. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Richard) O'Connor; and his cousins, Catherine Roberts, Sr. Ann Bartko, OSC, Fr. Louis Bartko, OFM, Andrew and Donald Gurecky.



Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home at 501 Conant Street in Maumee, Ohio from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. with prayer service at 2:30. A private interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from June 25 to June 26, 2019