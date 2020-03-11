The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Jeffrey Paul Hamm


1960 - 2020
Jeffrey Paul Hamm Obituary
Jeffrey Paul Hamm

Jeffrey Paul Hamm, 59, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. Jeff was born in Toledo on December 30, 1960 to Donald and Marian Hamm. Jeff was a 1978 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He began working at the former Ohio Citizens Bank (later National City) as a teller, eventually becoming a branch manager. He most recently worked in sales for Budget Blinds. Jeff enjoyed golf, baseball and was a fan of University of Toledo and Ohio State University athletics. He loved his sons' band, Citizen, and was proud to be their biggest fan.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Eric and Nicholas Hamm; father, Donald Hamm; siblings Michael (Paula) Hamm, Stephen (Kathleen) Hamm, Marjie Zonner, and David Hamm; uncle, Paul (Paulette) Ekey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marian; and mother-in-law, Joan Kahler.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where services will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
