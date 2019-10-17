Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church
1953 - 2019
Jeffrey Phillip Summers Obituary
Jeffrey Phillip Summers

Jeffrey Phillip Summers, age 65, of Holland, passed away on October 14, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1953 to John and Rose Marie (Lewandowski) Summers in Toledo. He worked as a Deputy for the Lucas Co. Sheriff's Dept., retiring after 35 years of dedicated service. He then worked for 7 years in security for Hollywood Casino. Jeff was a member of the F.O.P. and the Knights of Columbus 4169. He was a coach for Central Catholic Broomball and bowling coach for Springfield Schools. Jeff was very involved in youth bowling, served as secretary of the Toledo YABA and Toledo Jr. Traveling Classic. He was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan, and loyal O.S.U. Buckeye, and Tiger fan. Jeff impacted many people with his kind words, heart of gold, and sense of humor.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Solek; mother and father-in-law, Ray and Delphine Kosmider. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 41 years, Sandy Summers; daughter, Brooke Summers; special cousin, Richard Blawat; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don (Deb) and Ray (Sue) Kosmider; canine companion, Stasiu; grand-cat, Sabo; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Family and friends may visit on Friday from 2-8:00 p.m., with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m., at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Adalbert Church at 11:00 a.m. where family and friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Please send condolences to

www.sujkowskiairport.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 17, 2019
