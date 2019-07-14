Jeffrey Richard Mold



Jeffrey Richard Mold, 40, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 in Hospice of NW Ohio after a yearlong battle with vertigo, tinnitus, and liver failure. He was born on Sept. 25, 1978 to Rebecca A. Myers and Douglas W. Mold in Toledo, Ohio. Jeff married Judy Pham on Aug. 31, 2001 and has two children, Jasmine, 16 and Jeffrey Jr. 15. He also leaves his furry companions- Woody, Lola, and Ginger.



Jeff was a die-hard Ohio State fan, loved hunting, and an avid fisherman. He even took up the hobby of tying his own lures to catch 'the big one'. You could also find him in the stands cheering on his children in soccer, lacrosse, and football. Jeff worked for various companies pulling cable lines until he joined TEAM Industrial, doing hot line leak repairs in refineries for the past 15 years.



Jeffrey is survived by his wife Judy; children, Jasmine & Jeffrey; mother Rebecca A. Myers; father Douglas W. (Karen) Mold; brother Douglas J. Mold; his extended Vietnamese family, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.



A Memorial Service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 1-5pm at the Whitehouse American Legion Post. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family's Go-Fund-Me account or Hospice of NW Ohio.



The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospital ICU/ICC staff and the Hospice personnel for the wonderful care Jeff received during his courageous battle. A very special thanks to friend Kris Euler for creating the Go-Fund-Me account on behalf of Jeff, and her support for Judy and family during this time.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019