Jeffrey Robert and Linda Kay Conn
Jeffrey Robert Conn, 75, and Linda Kay Conn, 76, of Sylvania, died days apart during Thanksgiving week from COVID-19. Jeff passed away on November 24 and Linda on November 27.
Jeff was the firstborn child of Dr. Melvin and Mrs. Ann Conn. He was born on May 7, 1945, in New Orleans where Melvin was stationed during World War II. The family returned to Toledo where Jeff was raised. He graduated from Whitmer High School and the University of Toledo with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He served in the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Linda was the second child of Saul and Elizabeth "Libby" Held. She was born on June 14, 1944 in Toledo, where she was raised. Linda graduated from Ottawa Hills High School.
Jeff and Linda were childhood friends who dated in high school, and later reconnected as adults. They were married on August 15, 1971. They lived briefly in Florida and Michigan before returning to Toledo. They were a loving and devoted couple to the end.
Jeff owned and operated Jack's Men's Wear in Toledo for more than 40 years. Known to his customers as "Jack" he was beloved by people throughout the city and beyond, some for multiple generations. His store was unlike any other.
Jeff considered many of his customers to be friends first and customers second. Not all of them, but many of them! "Jack" shared many hilarious, outrageous and heartwarming stories from the store with his family over the years. And while Linda did not work in the store, many customers knew of and frequently asked about "Mrs. Jack".
Linda was a homemaker who volunteered for many organizations over the years. She was a kind, gentle and loving woman with a terrific sense of humor and a very picky appetite (she would never even try cauliflower because she said it looks like brains, and she fastidiously avoided "anything green").
Any time Linda went out in public, like to the grocery store or to a doctor's appointment, strangers would approach her and start talking to her. Not idle chit-chat, but personal and often lengthy conversations. She could never understand why people zeroed in on her. But it was the natural warmth and love that she exuded that attracted them to her.
Jeff and Linda will be remembered by their children as the most loving, caring, supportive, protective and generous parents any child could hope for.
Jeff and Linda were fortunate to have many wonderful friendships in Toledo, some going back to their early childhoods, some to college and others made as adults.
Jeff and Linda are survived by their children, Julie Brown and Adam (and Kelley Edwards) Conn.
Linda is survived by her sister, Nancy (and Alan) Feinstein.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Ann; and his siblings, Charles (and Mary Jo), Fred, and Margo (and Mark) Hopkins.
Jeff and Linda were preceded in their deaths by their son, Eric Conn. Jeff was preceded by his father, Melvin. Linda was preceded by her parents, Saul and Elizabeth "Libby" Held.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you simply wear a mask when you are out in public and practice social distancing. It is not a difficult thing to do. It is not an infringement on your freedom or civil liberties. It is literally the least, smallest thing you can do to help reduce the risk that vulnerable members of our community will die unnecessarily and leave their loved ones heartbroken and devastated.
A private funeral is planned for 11:00 am on Friday, December 4. The ceremony will be live streamed for family and friends. Details are available at https://calendly.com/consoleum/jeffrey-and-linda-conn-graveside-service
.
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419) 535-5840www.wickfh.com