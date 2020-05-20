Jeffrey S. Anderson
10/12/1962 - 05/17/2020
Jeffrey S. Anderson, age 57, of Maumee, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital. He was born October 12, 1962, in Toledo to James F. and Ruth I. (Pleasant) Anderson. A graduate of Springfield High School, he attended the University of Toledo. He was in sales for the former Highland Appliance then worked at The Toledo Hospital as a courier then payroll specialist. Most recently he was in sales for ABC Warehouse retiring in 2013 due to health issues. He had a great sense of humor and was the life of the party, he enjoyed fishing, golfing and cooking. Jeff loved his family and treated his stepchildren as his own.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Anderson; he is survived by his wife, Christine; daughters, Lisa (Andy) Juette and Amy Martens; grandchildren, Cortney, Corryn, Emily, Brayden, Riley and Adelaide; sister, Jacqueline (Christopher Bretz) Anderson; aunts, Linda Rogers and June Shuman; and uncle, Jim Pleasant.
There will be no visitation and services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.