|
|
Jeffrey S. Miller
Jeffrey S. Miller passed away December 10, 2019 after a long battle with heart disease. Born to Ronald K. Miller and Barbara (Miklosek) on September 9, 1962. Jeff graduated from Roy. C Start High School of Toledo and got a degree in the school of life. He married Jamie Dunlap on June 20, 1992 and that union produced two sons, Devon, 27, and Nikolas, 21, who were his world and with whom he shared a love of classic cars, estate sales, sarcastic humor, and of course the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the official marriage ended, he and Jamie remained family and continued to celebrate events and share life together.
Jeff was an accomplished painter and landscaper. He had an easy-going nature, was generous, kind-hearted and would do anything for anyone. He became known as "meatball" from the neighborhood kids. Jeff loved to be active and outdoors as much as possible. No matter the season or temperature, if the sun was out he was out. Jeff loved to travel and spend time with his family and friends as much as possible.
Greeting him in heaven are his father, Ron and step-mother, Jan; his brother, Randy, and lifelong friend, Patrick "Coop" Cooper. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Barbara; his sons, Devon and Nik, Jamie; siblings, Michael and Laura; nieces, Karly and Annalee; nephew, Kyan, and his lifelong friends, Bob, Dan "Gab", Tom, Dale, Dylan, Norm, Eddie, Frank, Kris, "Spence"; his "daughter Laurie", and numerous other friends that he considered family and made memories for life with.
Friends are invited to visit from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania. There will be a prayer service to celebrate Jeff's life at 7:00 p.m. The family suggests that gifts in lieu of flowers be made to either Humane Ohio or the . Condolences for Jeff's family can be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 14, 2019