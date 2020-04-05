Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Plettner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Plettner


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Plettner Obituary
Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Plettner

Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Plettner, age 65, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, at home. He was born on November 3, 1954, to Bert and Julia (Sawicki) Plettner in Toledo. Jeff was employed at Sprint for many years as a technician before retiring. He loved music and tinkering with electronics. Jeff was known as "The Count" by the children in the family. His smile and spirit will be missed by those who knew him.

Jeff is survived by his siblings, Gary (Karen) Plettner, Lynne Ardito and Christopher (Bernadette) Plettner; niece and nephew, Shannon Galliers and Jarrett Plettner; great-nephew, Adam Galliers; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Jeff will be held at a later date due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, Toledo (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider your local food bank to help during this difficult time.

To leave a special message for Jeff's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -