|
|
Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Plettner
Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Plettner, age 65, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, at home. He was born on November 3, 1954, to Bert and Julia (Sawicki) Plettner in Toledo. Jeff was employed at Sprint for many years as a technician before retiring. He loved music and tinkering with electronics. Jeff was known as "The Count" by the children in the family. His smile and spirit will be missed by those who knew him.
Jeff is survived by his siblings, Gary (Karen) Plettner, Lynne Ardito and Christopher (Bernadette) Plettner; niece and nephew, Shannon Galliers and Jarrett Plettner; great-nephew, Adam Galliers; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services for Jeff will be held at a later date due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, Toledo (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider your local food bank to help during this difficult time.
To leave a special message for Jeff's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020