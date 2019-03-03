Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Scott Payne


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Scott Payne Obituary
Jeffrey Scott Payne

Jeffrey Scott Payne, age 53, of Toledo passed away on February 26, 2019.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and went on to spend the rest of his career working for the Toledo Police Department for 23 years.

Scott was preceded in death by his sister, Sheryl Payne and mother, Criselda Alvarez. He is survived by siblings, Eric Payne, San Jose, CA, Regina Fix, Cape May, NJ, Michele Jones, San Bernadino, CA, Kimm Payne, San Bernandino, CA and Marisela Alvarez, Visalia, CA, as well as many cousins and extended family.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, March 7th from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 7 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Toledo Police Department for their compassionate care.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to www.suicidepreventionnlifeline.org Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now