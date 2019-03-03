Jeffrey Scott Payne



Jeffrey Scott Payne, age 53, of Toledo passed away on February 26, 2019.



He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and went on to spend the rest of his career working for the Toledo Police Department for 23 years.



Scott was preceded in death by his sister, Sheryl Payne and mother, Criselda Alvarez. He is survived by siblings, Eric Payne, San Jose, CA, Regina Fix, Cape May, NJ, Michele Jones, San Bernadino, CA, Kimm Payne, San Bernandino, CA and Marisela Alvarez, Visalia, CA, as well as many cousins and extended family.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, March 7th from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 7 p.m.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Toledo Police Department for their compassionate care.



Memorials may take the form of contributions to www.suicidepreventionnlifeline.org Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019