Jeffrey T. Decker
1984 - 2020
Jeffrey T. Decker

Jeffrey Thomas Decker, 36 of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Jeff was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 31, 1984, to Thomas and Beth (Fischer) Decker. He was a graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School and later was employed for many years at Bob Evans Restaurant. Jeff enjoyed playing and watching all kinds of sports, but especially watching his nephew Blake play. He was an OSU Buckeye and Cleveland Indians fan. Most recently he enjoyed going to the casino with his niece, Brianna.

Surviving are his parents, Tom and Beth Decker; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Nick Hundey; niece, Brianna and nephew, Blake. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Lucile Fischer, George and Mary Decker; uncle, Bill Decker and his four legged buddy, Zues.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, on Saturday, November 28, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Private family interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Jeff's memory are asked to consider the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio. Jeff's family would like to express their thanks to all the staff at DaVita Dialysis Center in Northwood. A special thanks to the family and friends who took the time to provide transportation to his appointments and who were there for him through his struggles.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
