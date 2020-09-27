1/
Jeffrey T. Erdmann
1963 - 2020
Jeffrey T. Erdmann

Jeffrey Thomas Erdmann joined our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Jeff was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and Spring Arbor University. He worked 36 years in the food manufacturing industry for General Mills, Multifoods, J.M. Smucker Company and Hometown Food Company in various roles throughout his career. During his years with General Mills he served as a trained member of the fire brigade. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, serving on many committees over the years. He served as Church Council president for two terms, and was an active member of the Property, Finance, Foundation and Youth Ministry Committees. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and loved to spend his spare time with his wife, daughters, family and friends. Jeff loved the simple things in life; he enjoyed spending time with others over any worldly gifts.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Erdmann; grandparents, Joan and Irving Erdmann, and Annie Louise and Glenn Thompson; mother-in-law, Susan Carr and stepfather, Donald Simon. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Lisa; daughters, Ashley (Craig Lohmann) and Lindsey (Jackson Maxwell); mother, Glenda Simon; father-in-law, Larry Mull; sister, Stacie (Terry) Switala; brothers, Michael (Colleen) Simon, Douglas (Jeanette) Simon; brother-in-law, Bradley (Jill) Mull; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He touched the lives of many with his unconditional love, kindness, charm, humor and wisdom. He will be forever missed.

A service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe Street, Toledo Ohio 43613 at 11:00 a.m. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Jeff, the family requests that you please consider Grace Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.



Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
