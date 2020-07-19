1/1
Jeffrey Ted Rudzinski
1958 - 2020
Jeffrey Ted Rudzinski

Jeffrey T. Rudzinski, age 61, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio, to Theodore and Doreen Rudzinski. Jeff was a 1976 graduate of Lake High School and Penta Career Center. He worked many years as a computer programmer before he pursued his true passion of cooking. Jeff loved cooking and sharing his recipes, stories and jokes with family and friends. You could always find Jeff cheering on his favorite teams the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jeff is survived by his children, Joseph (Shannon) Rudzinski and Jennifer Rudzinski; granddaughter, Sofia and brother, Dennis Rudzinski. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Freck Funeral Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. where a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to ProMedica Hospice.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
