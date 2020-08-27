Jennie Lee (Smithers) Ferguson
February 5, 1934 - August 21, 2020
Jennie Lee (Smithers) Ferguson, 86, of Estero, FL and formerly of Rossford, Ohio died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Life Care Center. She was born in Rossford, Ohio on February 5, 1934 to Dorothy Opal (Walker) and Robert Ford Smithers.
Jennie was raised in Rossford and she was an avid Rossford supporter. She married her sweetheart, Charles Ferguson and together they raised their two sons. Jennie enjoyed ceramics at the East Toledo Family Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed.
Jennie is survived by her sons, Patrick (Kim) Ferguson and Michael (Christine) Ferguson; grandchildren, Brian (Amanda), Chris (Dana), Thomas (Nicole), David (Tori) Ferguson. Great grandchildren, Alexis, Paige, Jena, Jaxson and Emma. Brothers, Earl (Kathline) and Paul (Nancy) Smithers. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Smithers; mother, Dorothy Gilly; husband, Charles Ferguson; great granddaughter, Morgan.
Friends will be received at Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio 43460 (419-666-1566) on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in Jennie's name to a charity of the donor's choice
