Jenniemay Krisher
Jenniemay Krisher, a lifelong resident of Toledo, passed away April 23, 2019. Born September 18, 1921 to Ida and Robert Roach she attended Newton, Jones Jr. and graduated from Libbey High School.
Mrs. Krisher worked in various offices - Plaskon, Prestolite and Roose Wade and retired from the Childs Study Institute. A member of Park Congregational Church since 1942 she was church treasurer for several years and secretary and treasurer of Pricillia Circle. Mrs. Krisher collected cookie cutters and had in her collection over 1,000 cutters.
She enjoyed attending the Cutter conventions.
She is survived by her sons Robert, William, and James (Pamela); Grandchildren Melissa, Brooke, Evan and Kurtis. She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Ann Krisher and daughter-in-law Marcia Krisher, and sister Rosemary Lemke.. There will be no visitation. A Memorial service will be held at Park Church. Arrangements by Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio phone 419-382-3456.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019