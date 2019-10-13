|
Jennifer "Bobbi" (Wymyslo) Honse
Jennifer "Bobbi" Honse, 68, passed away October 6, 2019. Jennifer was born in Toledo, OH on June 2, 1951 to Edmund & Mary Wymyslo. Jennifer, a 1969 graduate of Central Catholic High School, married Ronald Honse on September 25, 1971.
Jennifer worked as a Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Serials Clerk 1968-1983. Later, she worked at Foodtown in Lambertville, MI, Fresh Market in Deer Park, IL, Kohl's in Lake Zurich, IL and as a nanny for several Michigan and Illinois families. She retired in 2016 and moved to The Villages, FL where she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and Starsky & Hutch (family dogs). Throughout their marriage, Jennifer and Ron traveled to Australia, Fiji & Hawaii where she loved relaxing on the beach.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Sr., sons Ron Jr. and Jeffrey (Larissa); sisters Mary McCoy; Paula Dietrich; Becky Standering; Marsha Fumo and brothers Dr. Ted Wymyslo and Dr. Edmund Wymyslo. She was preceded in death by mother Mary Wymyslo (Jankowski); father Edmund Wymyslo, and brother Matthew.
A Celebration of her Life will be held in Toledo, OH at Regina Coeli Church at 10:00 a.m. on November 5th. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions can be made to the or Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019