Jennifer L. "Jen" Padilla
Jennifer L. "Jen" Padilla, age 40, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 12, 2020 at home. She was born on April 18, 1979 to Ernesto and Seena (Murphy) Padilla in Toledo, Jen was employed with the Franciscan Care Center. Jen enjoyed shopping, arts and crafts and entertaining for family and friends. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Her smile, orneriness, laugh, and spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Missy (Worthington) Hafner; grandparents, Edna and Carl Murphy; uncle, Don Murphy; aunt, Linda Riley; and nephew, Antonio Garcia. Jen is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Gary Fessler, II; daughter, Savannah Fessler; adoring grandson, Jace Fleck; mom, S. Becky Murphy; niece, Aniyah Volker; siblings, Tina (Albert) Garcia, Ernie Padilla, David Padilla, Jason (Maegen) Gildemeister, and Kim Gildemeister; father-in-law, Gary Fessler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020