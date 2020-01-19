Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Padilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer L. "Jen" Padilla


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer L. "Jen" Padilla Obituary
Jennifer L. "Jen" Padilla

Jennifer L. "Jen" Padilla, age 40, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 12, 2020 at home. She was born on April 18, 1979 to Ernesto and Seena (Murphy) Padilla in Toledo, Jen was employed with the Franciscan Care Center. Jen enjoyed shopping, arts and crafts and entertaining for family and friends. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Her smile, orneriness, laugh, and spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Missy (Worthington) Hafner; grandparents, Edna and Carl Murphy; uncle, Don Murphy; aunt, Linda Riley; and nephew, Antonio Garcia. Jen is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Gary Fessler, II; daughter, Savannah Fessler; adoring grandson, Jace Fleck; mom, S. Becky Murphy; niece, Aniyah Volker; siblings, Tina (Albert) Garcia, Ernie Padilla, David Padilla, Jason (Maegen) Gildemeister, and Kim Gildemeister; father-in-law, Gary Fessler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.

To leave a special message for Jen's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -