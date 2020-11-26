1/1
Jennifer Lynn Miller
1974 - 2020
Jennifer Lynn Miller

Jennifer "Jenny" Miller, 46, of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1974, in Toledo, Ohio, to David and Susan Miller. Jennifer attended Waite High School and worked various jobs over the years. She loved Jesus and was a born-again Christian. Jennifer enjoyed being able to connect with family and friends through social media and Facebook. She will be dearly missed.

Jennifer is survived by her son, Matthew Miller; parents, David and Susan Miller; sister, Wendy (Jim) Wharton and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stephen and Anna Leszkai and Richard and Starla Miller.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. where funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
