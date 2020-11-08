Jennifer Marie Kronberg
December 28, 1966 - November 4, 2020
Jennifer Marie Kronberg, 53, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away suddenly November 4, 2020 at home. She was born on December 28, 1966 to James and Eunice (Hartman) Kronberg in Minot, North Dakota. Jennie graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and Lourdes College with an Associate degree in business.
Jennie volunteered and worked at Sunshine Inc of NW Ohio in various areas. Jennie was a member of the Golden Forks 4-H Club for many years showing rabbits and taking nutrition and sewing projects. She loved spending time at the Lucas County Fair and visiting with others. She truly loved talking with people! Jennie collected many first and second place ribbons for her cross stitch and knitting projects. She made more blankets, bibs and wall hangings than can ever be imagined. Jennie was a member of Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse, Ohio. She was also a member of the Needle Arts Guild of Toledo.
Jennie is survived by her mother, Eunice Kronberg; and sisters, Kathleen (Eric) Heckert of Swanton, Amy (Neal) Fifer of McClure, and Lisa (Jerry) Stirn of Metamora. She was so proud of her nieces and nephews and loved them dearly: John and Ben Heckert, Emma, Stella and James Fifer, and Brandon, Bridgette, Anna and Ryan Stirn. She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Kronberg.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday November 8, 2020 from 3 to 6pm at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Because of the current Covid 19 situation facial coverings are required in the funeral home and social distancing is encouraged. Private family Funeral Services will be Monday at the Community of Christ Church with burial following at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Lutheran Church or Sunshine Inc of NW Ohio.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
.