1/1
Jennifer Marie Woods
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Marie Woods

Jennifer Marie Woods, age 42, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at home. She was born on February 7, 1978 to Eric "Ric" and Darlene (Lemle) Woods in Toledo. Jennifer was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1996. She was involved in student government and loved her time singing in the Glee Club; which included productions of Shenandoah and Fiddler on the Roof. Jennifer was a beloved employee at Shapiro's Envelope Mart for the last 17 years; which was more than a job, it became her second family. She was a lifetime member of Little Flower Parish and loved her ACTS community. Jennifer loved attending concerts, country music, and singing karaoke. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, loved sunflowers and ranch dressing on everything. Jennifer enjoyed camping with her daughter Kiha and friends and especially looked forward to Disney vacations with her family. She loved spending time with her friends, especially at Dorr St. Café; whom she also considered family. Jennifer lived for her daughter who was also her best friend. Her smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jennifer is survived by her loving daughter, Kiha Woods; parents, Ric and Darlene Woods; brother, Eric (Jennifer) Woods; sisters, Julie (Patrick Boerst) and Emily Woods; nieces and nephew, Alaina, Noah and Bella; grandmothers, Patricia Lemle and Gerry Woods; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, 43617 (419-392-9500) with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be Private Monday, August 17, 2020 at Little Flower Parish, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo. Officiating will be Fr. Dave Nuss. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Live streaming will be available for the service at www.littleflowertoledo.org. (Masks and Social distancing required)

Please, in lieu of flowers those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Jennifer are asked to consider donating to an account set up for her daughter Kiha F. Woods c/o Glass City Federal Credit Union.

To leave a special message for Jennifer's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
Little Flower Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 15, 2020
Ric and Dar - I remember when Jennifer was born and I have fun memories of when she was little and such a cutie patootie. I can only imagine the depth of this loss for both of you and for your family. You have been such a strong part of the history of my own family that I can’t help but hurt with you. Please know that you are close to my heart right now. Hug.
Jude Muir, Portland, OR
August 14, 2020
Rick & Dar - My heart is broken with you!!! I’m so sad to learn of the loss of your daughter so suddenly & unexpectedly!!! I’m praying for you both & your precious family including her daughter Kiha and will continue to pray in the coming days!!! May Gods peace cover you!!!! Love you all- Patti (Muir) Weirich
Patti (Muir) Weirich
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved