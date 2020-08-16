Ric and Dar - I remember when Jennifer was born and I have fun memories of when she was little and such a cutie patootie. I can only imagine the depth of this loss for both of you and for your family. You have been such a strong part of the history of my own family that I can’t help but hurt with you. Please know that you are close to my heart right now. Hug.

Jude Muir, Portland, OR