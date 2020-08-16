Jennifer Marie Woods
Jennifer Marie Woods, age 42, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at home. She was born on February 7, 1978 to Eric "Ric" and Darlene (Lemle) Woods in Toledo. Jennifer was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1996. She was involved in student government and loved her time singing in the Glee Club; which included productions of Shenandoah and Fiddler on the Roof. Jennifer was a beloved employee at Shapiro's Envelope Mart for the last 17 years; which was more than a job, it became her second family. She was a lifetime member of Little Flower Parish and loved her ACTS community. Jennifer loved attending concerts, country music, and singing karaoke. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, loved sunflowers and ranch dressing on everything. Jennifer enjoyed camping with her daughter Kiha and friends and especially looked forward to Disney vacations with her family. She loved spending time with her friends, especially at Dorr St. Café; whom she also considered family. Jennifer lived for her daughter who was also her best friend. Her smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jennifer is survived by her loving daughter, Kiha Woods; parents, Ric and Darlene Woods; brother, Eric (Jennifer) Woods; sisters, Julie (Patrick Boerst) and Emily Woods; nieces and nephew, Alaina, Noah and Bella; grandmothers, Patricia Lemle and Gerry Woods; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, 43617 (419-392-9500) with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be Private Monday, August 17, 2020 at Little Flower Parish, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo. Officiating will be Fr. Dave Nuss. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Live streaming will be available for the service at www.littleflowertoledo.org
. (Masks and Social distancing required)
Please, in lieu of flowers those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Jennifer are asked to consider donating to an account set up for her daughter Kiha F. Woods c/o Glass City Federal Credit Union.
