Jennifer Moseley
Beloved daughter, sister, auntie and friend, Jennifer Moseley, 27, of Rossford, left this world on November 8, 2019 in Rossford, Ohio. She was born on December 9, 1991 to Sheila Garcia and Edward Tienarend.
Jennifer was a loving person who was courageous, intelligent, creative and full of wit. She was outgoing and vivacious, but also introverted and introspective. Her brilliantly bright eyes and smile had the power to light up a city. Her laughter was infectious and her heart radiated an abundance of love.
Jennifer graduated from Genoa High School in 2011, She continued her education in North Carolina at a Christian College and Owens Community College. She graduated from the police academy in 2015 and worked as an officer for Owens Community College and a deputy for the Lucas County Sheriff Auxillary, among various other community services. In 2019, she became a passionate entrepreneur, starting a business, "Jen's Rides" in downtown Toledo.
Jennifer loved mentoring and spending time with her two nieces, family, friends and dog Suri. She often volunteered for various community services including a mission trip to Africa in 2010 to build water systems. She enjoyed the outdoors, riding her motorcycle, family game nights and attending Walleye and Mud Hens' games. She devoted much of her time and energy as a police officer and growing her business as a passionate entrepreneur.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her father and grandfather. She is survived by her loving family; mother; siblings; nieces; grandmother; aunts; uncles and many friends.
Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Jennifer, celebrate the good memories you have of her.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 5:00 p.m., to be followed by a police memorial service. Interment will be private at a later date.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019