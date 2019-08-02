Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Jennifer S. Sampsell


1959 - 2019
Jennifer S. Sampsell Obituary
Jennifer S. Sampsell

Jennifer S. Sampsell, 59, of Toledo, Ohio, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Born August 4, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Hubert and Frances (Bland) Pickens. She was a 1977 graduate of Whitmer High School, and then received her degree in nursing from Owen Community College in 1985. Jennifer married Donald Sampsell in November of 1996. She was employed at the former Mercy Hospital in Toledo and retired from St. Charles Mercy Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. Jennifer enjoyed all kinds of crafts, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; sister, Darla (Todd) Durham and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering will be from 5-7 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Mercy Health Children's Hospital.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019
