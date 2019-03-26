Jenny L. Stevens



Jenny L. Stevens, age 51 of Swanton passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Wauseon to Ronald and Cereta (Tippin) Gillingham. Jenny most recently worked as an Uber Driver throughout the area. She loved to hang out and visit with her friends, play Bingo and travel.



She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Fisher and Nicole Pedelose; son, Christopher Pedelose; grandchildren, Sheldon and Alexandria Moore; mother, Cereta Meagley; father, Ronald Gillingham, brothers, Mark (Shirley) Gillingham and Matthew (Mollie) Tippin and sister, Tammy (Doug) Cook. Jenny was preceded in death by her step-father, Richard "Pops" Meagley and her niece, Jessika Gillingham.



Friends will be received on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879) where Memorial services will follow at 3 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Jenny's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Special memories may be shared by visiting our website at:



Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019