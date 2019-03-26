Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny L. Stevens


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Jenny L. Stevens Obituary
Jenny L. Stevens

Jenny L. Stevens, age 51 of Swanton passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Wauseon to Ronald and Cereta (Tippin) Gillingham. Jenny most recently worked as an Uber Driver throughout the area. She loved to hang out and visit with her friends, play Bingo and travel.

She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Fisher and Nicole Pedelose; son, Christopher Pedelose; grandchildren, Sheldon and Alexandria Moore; mother, Cereta Meagley; father, Ronald Gillingham, brothers, Mark (Shirley) Gillingham and Matthew (Mollie) Tippin and sister, Tammy (Doug) Cook. Jenny was preceded in death by her step-father, Richard "Pops" Meagley and her niece, Jessika Gillingham.

Friends will be received on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879) where Memorial services will follow at 3 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Jenny's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Special memories may be shared by visiting our website at:

www.neville-funeral.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now