Jenny Shaw
1973 - 2020
Jenny Shaw

Jenny Shaw, 46, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1973 to Gladwyn Theodore and Bonnie (Brown) Richardson, III. She had an entrepreneur spirit and worked several different jobs over the years. Jenny was a loving wife, mother and daughter who will be forever missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Joey Shaw; children, Jocelyn, and Jolynne Shaw and Jacob Decker; her father; and brother, Michael Richardson. Jenny was preceded in death by her mother; and brother, Gladwyn "Teddy" Richardson, IV.

Family and friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH 43616 on Friday, August 14, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home where masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:

hoeflingerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
AUG
14
Service
07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss she will be missed
Melanie
Acquaintance
