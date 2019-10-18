|
|
Jerald E. Hunter
Jerald E. Hunter, 78, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hospice Northwest Ohio. He was born November 5, 1940 to William and Margaret Hunter in Kendallville, IN. Jerry married his wife of 57 years, JoElla Hunter, on August 4, 1962. He proudly served in the United States Maine Corp from 1958-1962, before relocating to Toledo, Ohio to join The Cuna Mutual Group in 1966.
He spent 40 years in the insurance industry with Cuna Mutual, Equitable and Gleaner Life Insurance Society. We will forever cherish our many family vacations, weekends at Dallas Lake, his love of music, his fascination of trains and flying, and his passion for hockey.
His smile, bright blue eyes and warm disposition drew people to him in any setting, and all that knew him, loved him. We will miss your unconditional love, all of your affection, and that terrific sense of humor.
He leaves behind his loving wife, JoElla; his daughters, Kristy Tobias (Tim), Murrells Inlet, SC; Amy Kargiotis (Dimitrios), Columbus, Ohio; Jenny Segura (Tony) of Toledo, OH; and son, Eric Hunter (Chivonne) of Fort Mill, SC. Jerry has 12 grandchildren, Lindsey, Jordan, Chloe, Peri, Julian, Tate, Hunter, Elijah, Rosa, Gina, Lucia and Sylvie. Preceded in death by both parents, sister Nina. Surviving siblings, Janet Wolff (Gene), Phil (Sandy), Marilyn Eash (Wayne), Nelson (Carol), and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo on Saturday, October 19 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. with the funeral ceremony to begin at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please visit walterfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019