Jeremiah Mark Howald
1927 - 2020
Jeremiah Mark Howald

11/19/1927 - 9/23/2020

Jeremiah Mark Howald, age 92, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Birmingham, AL.

He was born on November 19, 1927, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Arthur M. and Katharine A. Howald. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry & Biochemistry from Oberlin College in 1949, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Cornell University (Ithaca) in 1953.

He interrupted his studies to serve his country between World War II and the Korean War, as an enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged in 1947.

He worked for the Shell Oil Corporation in Houston, TX, Glaskyd Corporation in Perrysburg, OH, American Cyanamid in New Haven, CT, and finally founded Perrysburg Labs, Inc., where he consulted with firms around the world on adhesives and epoxies. While living in Houston, he met and married Betty Ruth Arrowsmith, in 1953. They raised their five children on the family farm in Perrysburg, Ohio, and shared their love of music with everyone around them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Katharine, and by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his brother, Reed (Elaine) Howald; and sisters, Katharine (Dick) Geer and Eddie (Jim) Reiter; his children, Arthur (Helen), Ruth (Scott Montgomery), John (Darlene), Carl, and Martha (Chaz) Higgs; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life was held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with visitation following, at Riverchase United Methodist Church, 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg, Ohio, or to Riverchase UMC in Hoover, AL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, (419) 874-3133. Condolences may be left to his family online at

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Riverchase United Methodist Church
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
