Jeremy J. Baumhower



Jeremy J. Baumhower, age 43, of West Toledo, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic of complications from influenza. He was born on July 10, 1975 to David J. and Sue Ann M. (Zunk) Baumhower in Toledo.



Left to continue his legacy are Jeremy's parents, Dave and Sue; fiancé, Heather Unsinger; five children, Mackenzie, Braden, Kacee, Joeli and Carly. He is also survived by his sister, Jessica Baumhower; grandparents, Pete and JoAnn Zunk, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeremy is proceeded in death by grandparents, Norman and Irene Baumhower.



Toledo's beloved son, Jeremy was a Whitmer graduate and passionate about people and community, enjoying and promoting the arts whenever he could. His love for local art, music, politics, and community were rooted in pride for the 419. He believed in us, how amazing we already are, and where we can go if we try.



Jeremy was a successful writer, author, and producer, working with talented broadcast teams across the country and building lifelong friendships, but Jeremy's biggest accomplishment by far is in his four children, their accomplishments, work ethic and kind hearts. He has challenged them to change the world, and inspire change in others.



Jeremy fell ill in March. He fought valiantly and inspired all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at Flower Hospital ICU, University of Toledo Medical College CICU and Cleveland Clinic Cardiovascular ICU. He touched the teams that cared for him, and we are forever grateful for all that was done to restore his health. They along with his family and community believed that this 6'5" larger than life man would ultimately beat the odds, exhausting every reasonable measure available today.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9-10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 5373 Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio where his Funeral Mass will begin in the church at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carly Cares (carlycares.org) or Project iAM (acousticsforautism.com), two organizations that he fervently believed in and promoted awareness for at every opportunity.



To leave a special message for Jeremy's family please visit,



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary