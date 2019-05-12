Jeremy Jason Aldrich



Jeremy Jason Aldrich passed away in his home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 5, at the young age of 36. Jeremy was a loving husband, son and brother, but above all roles, was an amazing father. He created truly unique bonds with his daughters, whom he loved more than anything in this world. Malina Denise (13) and Lilah Jean (2) were his pride and joy. Jeremy was their biggest fan and was often heard yelling "bring the pain" on the sidelines at Malina's soccer games.



Jeremy graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelors of Fine Arts. He displayed his talent in graphic design and project management at Hart Associates, Thrive Internet Marketing (Toledo.com) and Thread Marketing Group. He was a talented artist, avid bowler, want-to-be golfer, movie enthusiast, and video game nerd.



Jeremy was truly one of a kind. He was an in your face, loud as can be, sarcastic, brutally honest man. He was who he was, and never thought twice about it. Underneath that hard exterior was a loving, generous, funny, understanding man who had a unique way of making sure you knew he cared.



Lastly, Jeremy was a courageous fighter. His will to live and to battle his cancer was an indescribable sight to witness. His strength encouraged many and made us all AldrichStrong!



Jeremy will be greatly missed by his amazing wife Mystel (Smith) Aldrich; their two daughters, Malina Denise and Lilah Jean; his parents, Judith and Gareth Aldrich; sister, Christina (David)Fagan; and cousin, Brian (Heather) Huhn whom he thought of as a brother; as well as his beloved Jemma Anne and Bosco (Sticks); and many other friends and family.



A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, May, 30 from 4-8 in the Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Metropark. For those interested, as Jeremy requested, please send donations to the Victory Center of Toledo or Pants off Racing. Donations can be sent directly to: Pants Off Racing 624 24th Street, Hermosa Beach CA 90254, or made online at: pantsoffracing.com/jeremyaldrich. Both organizations supported Jeremy and family throughout his fight against melanoma.



Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019