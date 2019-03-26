Jeremy Paterson



Jeremy, a native of England, moved to Canada in 1940, where his secondary education was completed at Trinity College School in Ontario. He graduated Exemplum from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C. in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences, majoring in Economics and was Marshal of his class. Upon graduation he served on active duty for three years as an officer in the U.S. Army, later gaining the rank of Major in the reserves. He joined Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation in 1956 and served for thirty years in sales and marketing positions of increasing responsibility. At early retirement he was responsible for worldwide exports in his role as International Marketing and Sales Manager, Construction Materials and Systems. During this period, he continued his education by participating in management courses in the Executive Programs at the Graduate School of Business at both the University of Virginia and Indiana University. He joined Sauder Woodworking Company in 1987 to establish an export program. As Director of International Sales, he developed a worldwide customer base that grew to become ten percent of the Company sales before his retirement in 1994. He was honored by the Governor of the State of Ohio for receiving the 1995 Excellence in Exporting Award. In addition, he was recognized by the World Trade magazine for his efforts in a 1996 article. Jeremy then focused on developing international trade opportunities consulting with clients in Ohio, Virginia and Venezuela. He has served as a member of the International Education Advisory Committee at Bowling Green State University, and as a member of an advisory team at the University of Toledo during the development of a new MBA program in the Global Management of Technology. Among his many civic activities he has served as President of the Toledo Area International Trade Association for which he received an award for distinguished service from the Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce. He has also served as President of the New York Area Chapter for the Producers Council, and as an Officer of the Canada-Ohio Trade Institute. He has served the American Legion Post 335 as Vice-Commander and member of the Executive Committee, also the Rotary Club of Reynolds Corners as Program Chairman and a member of the Foundation Board. He was also a volunteer at Flower Memorial Hospital. He served as President of Swan Creek Retirement Village Resident's Association.



Jeremy passed away on March 20, 2019 and is survived by David and Diana Paterson, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition, his sister Virginia, a resident of England survives him.



Professional services handled by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, David J. Czerniak Funeral Director. (419) 531-4424.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019