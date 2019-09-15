Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy DeKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy R. DeKay


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy R. DeKay Obituary
Jeremy R. DeKay

Jeremy R. DeKay, age 25, passed away on September 11, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to James L. DeKay Jr., and Tracy Vasquez on June 18, 1994. Jeremy was a graduate of Maumee High School and Penta County Vocational High School. He was an electrician by trade, but he enjoyed his job and experiences at First Solar.

Jeremy loved spending time with his family, especially his two children which he was so proud of. Jeremy had great love for sports, animals, the outdoors and boating.

Surviving is his father James "Jamie" (Aggie) DeKay Jr., mother Tracy (Dan) Vasquez; his companion and best friend and mother of his children Nicole Danford; daughter Adalynn DeKay, son Damien Hawkins; sisters Ashley (Kyle) Rickner, Cheyenne Vasquez; grandparents Betty Vernon Wells and Dorothy Styer; nephews Jensen and Micah Rickner. Also left to cherish his memory are many special aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his "Pape" Roger Styer, grandparents James and Harriette DeKay Sr. as well as his Great Grandmother Josephine Breen.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Tuesday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., with the funeral ceremony beginning at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the care fund for Jeremy's children, payable to James DeKay at First Federal Bank, 1077 Louisiana Ave. Perrysburg, OH 43551. Please view Jeremy's Memorial Video Tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now