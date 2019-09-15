|
Jeremy R. DeKay
Jeremy R. DeKay, age 25, passed away on September 11, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, to James L. DeKay Jr., and Tracy Vasquez on June 18, 1994. Jeremy was a graduate of Maumee High School and Penta County Vocational High School. He was an electrician by trade, but he enjoyed his job and experiences at First Solar.
Jeremy loved spending time with his family, especially his two children which he was so proud of. Jeremy had great love for sports, animals, the outdoors and boating.
Surviving is his father James "Jamie" (Aggie) DeKay Jr., mother Tracy (Dan) Vasquez; his companion and best friend and mother of his children Nicole Danford; daughter Adalynn DeKay, son Damien Hawkins; sisters Ashley (Kyle) Rickner, Cheyenne Vasquez; grandparents Betty Vernon Wells and Dorothy Styer; nephews Jensen and Micah Rickner. Also left to cherish his memory are many special aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his "Pape" Roger Styer, grandparents James and Harriette DeKay Sr. as well as his Great Grandmother Josephine Breen.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Tuesday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., with the funeral ceremony beginning at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the care fund for Jeremy's children, payable to James DeKay at First Federal Bank, 1077 Louisiana Ave. Perrysburg, OH 43551. Please view Jeremy's Memorial Video Tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019