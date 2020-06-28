Jeremy Randall Posner
Jeremy Randall Posner, AKA "Scrapmonster", age 32, of Jasper, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 28, 1987, to his parents, Edward Posner and Debra Steiner. Jeremy graduated from Evergreen High School in 2005, and worked for K&G Automotive in Delta, Ohio.
Jeremy had a passion for dirt bikes and collecting cans. He loved all kinds of music, inspired to be the next Bob Dylan with his harmonica. He had a heart of gold and bright smile that brought joy to everyone when he walked in the room.
Left to cherish his memory is his father, Edward Posner; sisters, Krystal (Adam) Posner, Shana (Bill) Mowery and Kim (Tyrone) Garcia.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Steiner and grandparents.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30th, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St. in Metamora (419.644.3601).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
You will forever be cherished and missed. We will see you on the other side my son, brother and friend.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.