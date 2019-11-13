|
Jeremy Walter Bancer
January 24, 1992 -
November 8, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jeremy Bancer on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the age of 27. Jeremy was a trusted friend to so many. Those who knew him well remember Jeremy for his unselfish acts of kindness, he "thought of others, before himself".
Jeremy was preceded in death by his twin brother, Jacob and loving mother, Lori. Jeremy is survived by his father, David Crooks and grandparents, Sue and Jack Bancer.
Funeral services are private. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the Ontario Provincial Agencies that touched Jeremy in a special way and to the doctors and staff at St. Catherine's Hospital for their comfort and care.
Memorial donations may be made to Trillium Gift of Life Network, 483 Bay Street, Toronto, ON, M5G2C9, Canada.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019