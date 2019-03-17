Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church
314 E. Indiana Ave
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeri Madsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeri Lynn Madsen


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeri Lynn Madsen Obituary
Jeri Lynn Madsen

Jeri Lynn Madsen, age 69, of Toledo, passed away March 11, 2019, at her home. Jeri was born August 29, 1949, in Toledo to Gus and Liz (Sheets) Jacobs.

"Binky" was a hard-working Mother with a deep love for her children and grandchildren. Her faith was extremely important to her. She was a dedicated member of Zoar Lutheran Church where she left an indelible artistic imprint. She taught elementary art for over 24 years in Washington Local Schools and her hands-on and creative lessons earned her numerous teaching awards and accolades. She was an accomplished artist and shared those talents in countless ways, always signing every piece of work with "gfG" meaning "gift from God." Binky was selfless, compassionately putting others first. Her numerous lifetime friendships are a testament to her loyalty. She had an unwavering love for life: enjoying nature, cooking, the Toledo Museum of Art, Mazza Museum, Camp Luther, Broadway musicals, quilting, and so much more.

Jeri is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Meg (Ryan Bramich) Madsen, Greta (Greg) Clouse and Benjamin (Meredith) Madsen; grandchildren, Griffin Clouse, Grady Clouse, Millie Bramich and Cooper Madsen. Siblings, Jennifer (Jack) Bolton, Jeffrey (Carol) Jacobs, Jo (Randy) Havel, Jill (Keith) Johanson and James (Toni) Jacobs.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mazza Museum at University of Findlay; you can donate through mazzamuseum.org/support <http://mazzamuseum.org/support> in Memory of Jeri Madsen, or mail to University of Findlay, 1000 N. Main St. Findlay, Ohio 45840.

"Hands to Work,

Hearts to God."

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.