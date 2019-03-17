Jeri Lynn Madsen



Jeri Lynn Madsen, age 69, of Toledo, passed away March 11, 2019, at her home. Jeri was born August 29, 1949, in Toledo to Gus and Liz (Sheets) Jacobs.



"Binky" was a hard-working Mother with a deep love for her children and grandchildren. Her faith was extremely important to her. She was a dedicated member of Zoar Lutheran Church where she left an indelible artistic imprint. She taught elementary art for over 24 years in Washington Local Schools and her hands-on and creative lessons earned her numerous teaching awards and accolades. She was an accomplished artist and shared those talents in countless ways, always signing every piece of work with "gfG" meaning "gift from God." Binky was selfless, compassionately putting others first. Her numerous lifetime friendships are a testament to her loyalty. She had an unwavering love for life: enjoying nature, cooking, the Toledo Museum of Art, Mazza Museum, Camp Luther, Broadway musicals, quilting, and so much more.



Jeri is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Meg (Ryan Bramich) Madsen, Greta (Greg) Clouse and Benjamin (Meredith) Madsen; grandchildren, Griffin Clouse, Grady Clouse, Millie Bramich and Cooper Madsen. Siblings, Jennifer (Jack) Bolton, Jeffrey (Carol) Jacobs, Jo (Randy) Havel, Jill (Keith) Johanson and James (Toni) Jacobs.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mazza Museum at University of Findlay; you can donate through mazzamuseum.org/support <http://mazzamuseum.org/support> in Memory of Jeri Madsen, or mail to University of Findlay, 1000 N. Main St. Findlay, Ohio 45840.



"Hands to Work,



Hearts to God."



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019