1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery (News story) Jeri Madsen, an artist and educator who brought creativity to her Washington Local elementary art classroom and her church, died March 11 at her West Toledo residence. She was 69.



The cause was believed to be heart related, her daughter Greta Clouse said.



Ms. Madsen taught at elementary schools across the Washington Local district, retiring about five years ago. Most of her quarter-century career was at Greenwood Elementary School.



"She approached everything with a high level of creativity and enthusiasm, always hands on and interactive," her daughter said.



That involved planning the week to celebrate - and teach about - colors of the rainbow so that each grade wore a shirt of a different hue and students made color wheels on sugar cookies. Some weeks, she dressed as prominent artists, and didn't break character even during lunch -- Dale Chihuly, Louise Nevelson, and Andy Warhol, but also Henri Matisse and Vincent Van Gogh. She brought in her sewing machine to demonstrate another aspect of art.



She tied classwork to exhibits at the Toledo Museum of Art. She guided students in creating murals based on the work of illustrators scheduled o appear at the annual summer conference at University of Findlay's Mazza Museum, which features art from children's picture books.



"If she could introduce art to a child who maybe wasn't exposed to it before, she was thrilled with that," said Pam Rybak, a retired Sylvania teacher and longtime friend.



In 2001, Ms. Madsen was named one of the best art educators in northwest Ohio by the Ohio Art Education Association.



"My mom was focused on other people and giving to others and put her time and energy into students and her family and her church," her daughter said. "She grew up with a strong faith. She was hoping that other people could see Christ through her."



At Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, where she was a member, Ms. Madsen made bold choices on how to decorate, said Kate Philabaum.



"She was able to visualize and make it happen. It was easy to work with her," Ms. Philabaum said.



Visitors for Easter, 2018, would have found hundreds of butterflies, of printed card stock, that seemed to alight in the Zoar sanctuary. Ms. Madsen also volunteered at HeART Gallery at St. Paul's Lutheran Church downtown, where Ms. Philabaum is director.



She also "brought fun to any get together, the sheer force of her personality," Ms. Rybak said.



She was born Aug. 29, 1949, to Liz and Gus Jacobs and was a graduate of Rogers High School. Some family members knew her as Binky, a childhood nickname. She was a 1971 graduate of Texas Lutheran College. She later received a master's degree from University of Findlay.



She knew she wanted to pair her love for children and love for art, she told The Blade in 2001.



"I love to talk to kids about art," she said then. "It's a great subject that has a lot of importance in our life. Everything that you see around us has been designed by an artist in one way or another. Art is everywhere."



She was formerly married to Michael Madsen.



Surviving are her daughters Meg Madsen and Greta Clouse; son, Benjamin Madsen; sisters Jennifer Bolton, Jo Havel, and Jill Johanson; brothers Jeffrey and James Jacobs, and four grandchildren.



Services will be at 11 a.m. May 11 in Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg. Arrangements are by Newcomer Northwest Chapel.



The family suggests tributes to University of Findlay's Mazza Museum.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 30, 2019