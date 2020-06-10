Jeri Sue Keefer
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Jeri Sue Keefer, age 63, loving wife and mother of three, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. After nearly a 50 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis, she is finally freed from her chains, and her body is glorified.
Jeri was born on October 12, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio, to Jim and Jean (Roth) Wagoner. She and her 3 siblings were raised in a family that loved and served the Lord, and she gave her life to Christ at a young age.
Jeri was a 1974 graduate of Evergreen High School. On November 28, 1987, she married the love of her life, Paul Keefer. He provided for her and cared for her 3 children as his own. They had 32 years of godly sacrificial marriage.
Jeri devoted her life to raising her 3 children, home schooling them and caring for her husband and their home. She loved the outdoors and could often be found working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She had a quick, witty sense of humor, and was often the center of attention, being named "class clown" in high school. Her laughter could fill up the room.
She had a lifelong passion for music. Her parents can recall listening to her play the piano at the age of 3. She was active in marching band and held 1st chair trombone all through high school. She later taught piano lessons in her home.
She used this talent for the Lord serving in her family church, Brailey Union, as a pianist for as long as her body allowed. When she could no longer walk, her husband would carry her to the piano; as long as her hands still had strength, she was willing to serve the Lord.
Besides her loving and devoted husband, Paul Keefer; Jeri is survived by her children, Matthew and Carmen Keefer, Michelle (Keefer) Brown, Joe and Monica (Keefer) Ball; 11 grandchildren; as well as her parents, Jim and Jean (Roth) Wagoner; and her siblings, Steve and Judy (Wagoner) Kalnbach, Aaron and Joni (Wagoner) Kelley, and Jeff and Elizabeth Wagoner.
Services at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton will be private, with a public memorial service held at a later date. Interment will take place at Springfield Township Cemetery. Pastor Lucas Wilson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeri's memory can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, NW Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Ste. 202, Independence, OH 44131 or https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/OHA
