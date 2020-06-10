Jeri Sue Keefer
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeri Sue Keefer

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Jeri Sue Keefer, age 63, loving wife and mother of three, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. After nearly a 50 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis, she is finally freed from her chains, and her body is glorified.

Jeri was born on October 12, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio, to Jim and Jean (Roth) Wagoner. She and her 3 siblings were raised in a family that loved and served the Lord, and she gave her life to Christ at a young age.

Jeri was a 1974 graduate of Evergreen High School. On November 28, 1987, she married the love of her life, Paul Keefer. He provided for her and cared for her 3 children as his own. They had 32 years of godly sacrificial marriage.

Jeri devoted her life to raising her 3 children, home schooling them and caring for her husband and their home. She loved the outdoors and could often be found working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She had a quick, witty sense of humor, and was often the center of attention, being named "class clown" in high school. Her laughter could fill up the room.

She had a lifelong passion for music. Her parents can recall listening to her play the piano at the age of 3. She was active in marching band and held 1st chair trombone all through high school. She later taught piano lessons in her home.

She used this talent for the Lord serving in her family church, Brailey Union, as a pianist for as long as her body allowed. When she could no longer walk, her husband would carry her to the piano; as long as her hands still had strength, she was willing to serve the Lord.

Besides her loving and devoted husband, Paul Keefer; Jeri is survived by her children, Matthew and Carmen Keefer, Michelle (Keefer) Brown, Joe and Monica (Keefer) Ball; 11 grandchildren; as well as her parents, Jim and Jean (Roth) Wagoner; and her siblings, Steve and Judy (Wagoner) Kalnbach, Aaron and Joni (Wagoner) Kelley, and Jeff and Elizabeth Wagoner.

Services at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton will be private, with a public memorial service held at a later date. Interment will take place at Springfield Township Cemetery. Pastor Lucas Wilson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeri's memory can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, NW Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Ste. 202, Independence, OH 44131 or https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/OHA

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved