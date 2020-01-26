The Blade Obituaries
|
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Monroe Street United Methodist Church
3613 Monroe St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Jerilynn Hamernik


1946 - 2020
Jerilynn Hamernik Obituary
Jerilynn Hamernik

Jerilynn Hamernik, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hickory Ridge in Temperance, MI. She was born on November 23, 1946, in Toledo to Joseph and Theola (McBride) James.

Jerilynn enjoyed many of her summers at Clark Lake. She grew up in church choirs since 1950 and was a member of the Wesleyan Chorus for 69 years at Monroe Street United Methodist Church. Jerilynn was an avid Ohio State football fan.

Surviving is her daughter, Heather Rojem (Paul Hepfinger); son, Heath Hamernik (Debby); grandchildren, Jalieanna and Maya Hamernik, Nick and Madison Hepfinger (Tyrus Alvarez) and Winifred; and brother, Jeff James (Kim Burke).

Jerilynn was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606, on February 8, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Monroe Street United Methodist Church Music Department.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
