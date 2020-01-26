|
Jerilynn Hamernik
Jerilynn Hamernik, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hickory Ridge in Temperance, MI. She was born on November 23, 1946, in Toledo to Joseph and Theola (McBride) James.
Jerilynn enjoyed many of her summers at Clark Lake. She grew up in church choirs since 1950 and was a member of the Wesleyan Chorus for 69 years at Monroe Street United Methodist Church. Jerilynn was an avid Ohio State football fan.
Surviving is her daughter, Heather Rojem (Paul Hepfinger); son, Heath Hamernik (Debby); grandchildren, Jalieanna and Maya Hamernik, Nick and Madison Hepfinger (Tyrus Alvarez) and Winifred; and brother, Jeff James (Kim Burke).
Jerilynn was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606, on February 8, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Monroe Street United Methodist Church Music Department.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020