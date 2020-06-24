Jerold Harvey Gold
1923 - 2020
Jerold Harvey Gold

Jerold Harvey Gold, died peacefully, Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, in Toledo OH. He was born in St. Louis, MO, On March 27, 1923. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68+ years, Ruth Newmark Gold and survived by his children, Nancy A. Gold, Lawrence A. Gold, and Michael D. Gold MD. He is also survived by a grandson, Samuel E. Gold.

He graduated from Washington University, St. Louis, MO. He also served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II.

He was a member of Temple B'nai Israel and active with the synagogue's Men's Club, Sunday School, and other activities. He was supportive of Boy Scout Troop 91 for many years and attended camp outings with the troop.

Jerold worked for the Jeep organization through various owners, retiring in 1985. He stayed busy after retirement with several part-time jobs for years including volunteering at St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, OH.

His interests included politics, traveling/cruising, reading, watching TV and videos, as well as spending time with his family and friends.

The family is especially appreciative of the loving care provided by Hospice of Northwest Ohio and his home care givers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charities of your choice.

Burial will be at Beth Shalom Cemetery (Oregon, OH) with limited graveside services Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)535-5840.

www.wickfh.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
