Jerome Bieniek



Jerome A. Bieniek age 84 of West Toledo passed away May 8, 2019 at home. Jerome was born February 11, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Theodore and Slaome (Kwiatkowski) Bieniek. He graduated from St. Hedwig School and Woodward High School in 1953 where he played basketball and was an all city linebacker. Jerome served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska. He attended the University of Toledo and began working at Jeep where he retired after 30 years. Jerome loved fishing, golfing, bowling and playing cards with his family. He enjoyed fishing at Brevort Lake in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where he also enjoyed spending time in the casino. An avid golfer who once scored a hole in one, he enjoyed golf trips to Myrtle Beach and played in the Buckskin Golf League for over 30 years. He was a member of PRCUA and St. Hedwig Catholic Church until it closed.



Surviving are his loving siblings, MaryJane Kubicki and James (Patricia) Bieniek and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, his sisters Virginia Zientek, Louise Bieniek, Rose Kujda and Florence Krasniewski; brothers, Daniel and Richard Bieniek; special companion of many years Audrey Watkins.Visitation will begin Wednesday May 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in St Adalbert Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The Urbanski Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements



urbanskifuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019