1/1
Jerome Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Brooks

Jerome Roland Brooks, 67, went home to be The Savior Monday, July 20, 2020. Jerome began working for Ford Motor Company at an early age. Starting off at the Woodhaven plant in Michigan then later working at the Stamping plant in Maumee, OH. It was at the stamping plant where he made many very close friends. After working for 31 years for Ford Motor Company he and his wife Wanda built their dream home and he entered retirement.

Jerome was preceded in death by his father, Charles Brooks; his brother, Patrick Porter; his granddaughter, Telayah Hughes; and his grandmother, Viola Jay whom was much more than a grandmother to him. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Brooks; mother, Juanita Cole; his sons, Jerome (Jasmine) and Donald; his daughters, Kyatto (Patrick) Nelson, Alaka (Tellus) Hughes, Nikeesha Sims, Donmeca Fricke; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister, Brenford (Judy) Brooks, Constance Brooks; and his very special aunt and uncle, Melva Scott and Marion Cunningham.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, noon at House of Day Funeral Home preceded by 11:00am wake.

www.houseofday.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Wake
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
A dear kind friend of many years, our family is Blessed by knowing him. May God's comfort and Peace surround the family
Theresa Watkins
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved