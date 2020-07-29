Jerome Brooks

Jerome BrooksJerome Roland Brooks, 67, went home to be The Savior Monday, July 20, 2020. Jerome began working for Ford Motor Company at an early age. Starting off at the Woodhaven plant in Michigan then later working at the Stamping plant in Maumee, OH. It was at the stamping plant where he made many very close friends. After working for 31 years for Ford Motor Company he and his wife Wanda built their dream home and he entered retirement.Jerome was preceded in death by his father, Charles Brooks; his brother, Patrick Porter; his granddaughter, Telayah Hughes; and his grandmother, Viola Jay whom was much more than a grandmother to him. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Brooks; mother, Juanita Cole; his sons, Jerome (Jasmine) and Donald; his daughters, Kyatto (Patrick) Nelson, Alaka (Tellus) Hughes, Nikeesha Sims, Donmeca Fricke; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister, Brenford (Judy) Brooks, Constance Brooks; and his very special aunt and uncle, Melva Scott and Marion Cunningham.Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, noon at House of Day Funeral Home preceded by 11:00am wake.