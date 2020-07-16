1/1
Jerome Jackson Sr.
1946 - 2020
Jerome Jackson Sr.

10/19/1946 - 07/12/2020

Jerome Andrews Jackson Sr., affectionately known as "Pops", was born October 19, 1946, in Ballville, Twp, OH. Jerome passed this life on July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and wife at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeralyn Jackson; mother, Elizabeth J. Newton; brothers, Charles "Hollywood Chuck" Lowe and Henry Bryant.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Jackson; sons, John John, Zeb, and Jerome Jr.; granddaughter, Lauren Holmes; grandson, Zeb Jackson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
July 15, 2020
My Brother, along with Barry Wolford, LC Everagr (Deceased ), and Myself Lenard Bryant-Bey, were known to meet for Veterans Dsy and BIRTHDAY meals.
Truly We were Brothers
He will Be dearly missed and always cherished...My Brother JJ

LENARD BEY, lenardbb@yahoo.com
Lenard Bryant-Bey
Friend
