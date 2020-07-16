Jerome Jackson Sr.10/19/1946 - 07/12/2020Jerome Andrews Jackson Sr., affectionately known as "Pops", was born October 19, 1946, in Ballville, Twp, OH. Jerome passed this life on July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and wife at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeralyn Jackson; mother, Elizabeth J. Newton; brothers, Charles "Hollywood Chuck" Lowe and Henry Bryant.He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Jackson; sons, John John, Zeb, and Jerome Jr.; granddaughter, Lauren Holmes; grandson, Zeb Jackson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.